Warm weather, food trucks and more brought thousands — and likely tens of thousands — down to the Mississippi River in the area around A.Y. McDonald Park on Saturday for the annual Dubuque Fireworks and Air Show Spectacular.
Families and friends gathered along the river for the annual July 3 spectacle that was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event is sponsored by Radio Dubuque and Dubuque Jaycees.
Officials handed small American flags to children as they passed by with their parents.
Two of them were brothers Parker, 3, and Henry, 2. Their mom, Stephanie Reinert, said this year is the first time that she and her husband, Kyle, have brought their sons and daughter, Raelyn, down for the air show.
Five-month-old Raelyn was fast asleep at about 4:30 p.m., and her mom said if the three kids stayed well-behaved, they would stay for the fireworks as well as the air show.
“It’s nice weather, and I just hope the kids do well,” she said.
Jason Farrey, of Dubuque, and his group arrived in the area around 5 p.m. and started setting up their lawn chairs. He said his favorite part of the day is the air show.
“I think it’s pretty awesome that a town of this size puts on such a big show,” he said.
His future mother-in-law, Amy Brotzman, also a Dubuque resident, is a self-proclaimed “military brat.” Her father worked as an Air Force recruiter for about 20 years in Dubuque.
“I love America,” she said. “It’s nice to respect (those who serve).”
Lindsey Fullman and two of her friends came to Dubuque on a weekend trip because Fullman’s husband was performing in the air show. Fullman lives in Arizona, where her husband is stationed.
“Everywhere we’ve gone, people have been super friendly,” Fullman said about Dubuque.
Her friends are sisters Alyson Parker and Rachel Risen. The two still live in Tennessee, where all three women are originally from.
“We love Dubuque, and we love freedom,” Parker said.
Dubuque resident Pat Barry brought her sister from Illinois and her daughter from Wisconsin for the show.
Barry said she attends the holiday activities every year and her other sister, who recently died, loved coming down for it, too.
“We’re showing we’re American and that we’re proud of our country,” Barry said.
The air show was scheduled to feature a U.S. Air Force A-10 Warthog, Iowa National Guard Chinook helicopter, Lucas Oil Pitts plane, Phillips 66 Aerostars aerobatic team, the Vanguard Squadron and the nine-plane Full Throttle formation team.
As in past years, among the crowd favorites was the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team. A crowd gathered around the caution tape lining the landing zone of the Knights, who touched down around 6 p.m.
With the crowd-pleasing air show wrapping up, more people poured into the area, ready to turn their eyes to the sky again for the long-awaited fireworks display.