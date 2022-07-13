For Hawkeye Area Community Action Program CEO Jane Drapeaux, there is one commonality across the nine counties served by the agency.
“Having a place that you can call affordable, can call home, is critical to an individual or family’s success at becoming self-sufficient,” she said.
The Hiawatha-based HACAP is one of Iowa’s 16 community action agencies, part of a national network of aid providers for people living in poverty. HACAP has been providing services for Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties since late 2020, after Operation: New View Community Action Agency merged with HACAP.
Chief among the organization’s concerns in its first 21 months in Dubuque County has been housing services.
Across all counties served by HACAP in the 12 months ending June 30, 13,318 of the 16,460 households served by the agency received housing stabilization or homeless services support.
Ron Axtell, HACAP’s outreach director for Dubuque County, said a significant portion of the agency’s housing services has been helping residents pay for utilities such as heating and water.
HACAP’s principal service in Dubuque County has been administering the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps families living below 200% of the poverty line pay energy costs during colder months and helps homes reduce energy bills.
HACAP also administers a federal water assistance pilot program, which started late last year and helps cover water and sewer fees. Axtell said he was surprised by the high demand for the pilot program.
“That’s been a much greater need than I thought,” he said.
Agency officials also have set their sights on a broader affordable housing shortage. East Central Intragovernmental Association, which partners with HACAP to address housing needs, reported that its coordinated entry hotline took more than 2,000 calls from individuals facing a housing crisis in 2021.
“If you want to expand workforce, you have to have housing for people,” Axtell said. “And it has to be quality and affordable. It can’t be dumpy, and it can’t be so expensive that people can’t afford it.”
In the future, HACAP wants to purchase and, where necessary, rehabilitate housing units in Dubuque for families facing poverty, a service the agency already provides in Linn, Johnson, Washington and Benton counties, Drapeaux said.
The agency does not have a timeline for those efforts, but she said it would be among HACAP’s top priorities in coming months.
“There is a shortage of affordable housing in Dubuque, and we want to be part of the solution,” Drapeaux said.
