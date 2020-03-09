Local health and business experts today recommended preparation but discouraged panic as a new virus continues its spread.
A five-member panel in Dubuque provided updates and perspective on COVID-19, a coronavirus that already has infected 500 and killed 21 in the U.S.
More than 70 people attended the discussion, which was hosted by Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce at Hotel Julien Dubuque.
The event took place one day after Gov. Kim Reynolds confirmed the first three cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.
Panelist and Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan emphasized that everyone should be preparing for its impact.
“Viruses really don’t discriminate,” she said. “There is no particular, race, nationality or ethnicity that is more susceptible or showing extra risk. This is an equal-opportunity virus, and we all need to take precautions.”
The ripple effects of COVID-19 already have extended to the economy.
Oather Taylor, a panel member who formerly handled disaster planning for Alliant Energy, emphasized that “anxiety and distraction” about the virus have entered the workplace.
He urged business officials to prepare for how COVID-19 could affect operations.
“The upside is that, unlike a natural disaster, we do have time to plan,” he noted. "What I’d stress is that you do plan with a sense of urgency.”
Many corporate companies already have scaled back travel, especially trips to the countries hit hardest by the virus.
Businesses also must plan for how COVID-19 could affect job duties and workplace attendance.
Health experts have urged anyone feeling unwell to remain at home, noting that this is a key part of stemming the virus’ spread.
With this mind, panel members urged businesses to adopt new policies related to absenteeism and sick time.
