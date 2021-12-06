The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Chad M. Wallace, 38, of Asbury, Iowa, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of JFK Road on charges of third-offense operating while intoxicated and driving while barred.
  • Tremaine L. Moore, 21, of 1563 Elm St., was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 22nd and Washington streets on charges of felon in possession of a firearm and driving while barred.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.