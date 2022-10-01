Dubuque’s city manager is recommending that City Council members approve up to $500,000 to help bring weekly leisure air service from an ultra-low-cost airline to Dubuque Regional Airport.

Airport Director Todd Dalsing will pitch the agreement to council members at their meeting on Monday, Oct. 3. The two-year deal with the as-yet-unnamed airline would add four flights to the local departure list each week — two to Orlando, Fla., and two to Fort Myers, Fla.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.