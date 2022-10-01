Dubuque’s city manager is recommending that City Council members approve up to $500,000 to help bring weekly leisure air service from an ultra-low-cost airline to Dubuque Regional Airport.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing will pitch the agreement to council members at their meeting on Monday, Oct. 3. The two-year deal with the as-yet-unnamed airline would add four flights to the local departure list each week — two to Orlando, Fla., and two to Fort Myers, Fla.
“It’s close, convenient and cost-efficient,” Dalsing said. “There’s lots of benefits, economic and otherwise, to having (local air service).”
City Manager Mike Van Milligen will recommend the council budget $500,000 over two years toward the agreement, paid for by the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and Urban Development Action Grant Business Loan repayments. The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is considering a similar request for another $500,000.
There’s been no commercial air service in Dubuque since Sept. 6 when American Airlines ended flights between the local airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport. That decision was prompted by an international pilot shortage.
Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce President Molly Grover said that cessation was a hit to local businesses and travelers, who now have to seek out flights farther away from the tri-state area. She said the proposed deal with the undisclosed bargain airline would help address some of those concerns and keep people moving in and out of Dubuque.
“Local air service is an economic imperative. It’s an expected amenity,” she said. “This is one step in the right direction for us (to restore those services).”
City Council members reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday seemed receptive to the deal, and some expressed hope it would assist with attraction and retention of residents and tourists.
“We’re trying to grow the population of Dubuque, so the big overarching goal here is to get more bodies here so we can grow the workforce,” said Council Member Ric Jones. “... Key to all of that is that people aren’t going to want to live here if they can’t get an airplane to go somewhere for vacation or for a work connection, and businesses aren’t going to want to grow here if they can’t bring in key players (from far away).”
Council Member Katy Wethal called the deal a helpful “tiptoe” toward restoring more services at the airport and said the council hopes to see even more ways to expand airline offerings moving forward.
“This is a game changer to just be able to move people in and out of our space and keep up our federal funding,” she said. “... We need so much more than this, but this is a great first step.”
Studies from the Dubuque County Air Service Task Force showed about 38,000 people per year fly to Florida from Dubuque’s “catchment area” of a 40-mile radius. Dalsing said negotiations for the ultra-low-cost airline deal started in March, which was before American Airlines announced plans to withdraw from Dubuque.
To establish the four weekly flights, the bargain airline requires a $1 million minimum revenue guarantee over two years. That would not necessarily mean that the city and county would have to pay $500,000 each — if approved by the respective elected officials — but if ticket sales don’t earn that, the entities would foot the remainder of the bill.
Establishing the flights will guarantee Dubuque Regional Airport’s continued eligibility for the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Plan program and provide enough emplanements that the airport receives a $1 million annual entitlement.
If the funding is approved from both the city and the county and final negotiations go smoothly, Dalsing estimated the flights would begin in the first quarter of 2023.
The deal is not meant to replace American Airlines or any other commercial airline that could come to Dubuque, Grover said. Instead, it’s meant to diversify the airport’s offerings as conversations continue with other potential service providers.
“This isn’t either/or. This isn’t in lieu of. This is an ‘and,’” Grover said. “... We know that we need to work toward our goal (of establishing more services), but we’re going to eat that elephant one bite at a time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.