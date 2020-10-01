Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, is eager to get back to the Statehouse next year to address bills she supported, but that were abruptly dropped during the COVID-19 evacuation that closed the 2020 session.
James faces Republican challenger Pauline Chilton in the Nov. 3 election in a rematch from 2018. They are vying to represent Iowa House of Representatives District 99, which covers the south part of Dubuque.
One top priority for James: Bringing relief for residents of mobile home parks run by out-of-state corporations, which have drastically increased rents at locations such as Table Mound Mobile Home Parks in Dubuque. This issue brought together a group of bipartisan, local lawmakers, along with others representing areas with other parks. But discussions were abruptly sidelined in late February.
“We had commitments from the majority party that this legislation could move through the House,” James said. “Then, we were met by hurdle after hurdle, primarily by lobbyists. That’s an issue I’m not going to let go quietly. Large corporations are exploiting people. That’s not acceptable here in Iowa.”
Attempts to fit a fix protecting mobile home park residents into another bill were in the works before COVID-19 ended the session prematurely.
James also wants to redouble efforts toward racial justice and equity. In the 2020 session, she introduced a bill that would adjust weighting in school funding.
“Minority communities are disproportionately impacted in education, health care, the criminal justice system and housing,” James said. “It would give additional weight to students trapped in generational poverty. For some of our minority community in Dubuque, it would essentially help schools working with those populations have greater resources to meet their needs.”
James said there will be “a lot of pieces to pick up” due to COVID-19. She is critical of how Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has handled the pandemic response thus far, calling it “woefully inadequate.”
“She has balked at mask mandates,” she said. “Our testing infrastructure has been flailing until one of our local providers stepped in and said she would take it on. When there is a widely respected public health strategy that our governor refuses to accept, we have to reconsider our leadership.”
James is hopeful that Democrats will make up the four-seat gap needed to take the majority in the Iowa House. But she has worked in the minority for her entire first term.
“Under the GOP trifecta, Democrats have not been invited to the legislative table in solving big problems,” she said. “But I have built relationships across the aisle as a way to know what’s happening at the table. And I remind Republicans that they’re missing half of their constituency if they’re not listening.”
In 2018, James garnered 8,476 votes, to Chilton’s 5,564.