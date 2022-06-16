DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Soil health experts from Dubuque County, state and federal agencies on Wednesday at a farm north of Dyersville shared relatively simple assessments that landowners can conduct to test soil health.
The tactics taught include measuring soil’s surface, signs of erosion, compaction, temperature, plant growth, aggregate stability, water infiltration, evidence of biology, color and even smell.
Neil Sass, area resource soil scientist for U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service, said assessments are part of how landowners can track progress of various farming strategies.
“A lot of farmers have a goal — whether that’s to reduce erosion or regenerate soil — but they don’t know where they started,” he said.
Brian Dougherty, agriculture engineer with Iowa State University Extension Service, said these assessments gave landowners solid footing when discussing changes in practice.
“One of the biggest criticisms I hear about soil health is, ‘Where’s your data?” he told the crowd of about 30. “This is all about giving you the best baseline. Then, you can tell people to stuff it if they question what you’re doing.”
Once an assessment is done, landowners can change the way they use their soil, then come back after a year or five years to gauge impacts.
For soil surface health, one scans the soil surface visually, looking for crusting or sealing.
Compaction can be tested using probes, shovels, wire flags — all the way up to a penetrometer, which measures pounds of pressure per square inch.
To test water infiltration — the rate at which water moves down through the soil rather than collecting and potentially carrying soil away — staff demonstrated using metal infiltration rings hammered into the soil. Water is poured inside and timed to measure infiltration.
That test shows big differences between no-till production and conventional tillage, according to Alisha Sedimayr, northeast Iowa soil health specialist with NRCS.
“When doing an assessment, the most important thing is a shovel,” she said. “You don’t necessarily need some of this other stuff if you don’t have it.”
She measured aggregate stability with a plastic container of water and a smaller soil sample in a tea strainer.
Event organizer Dubuque County Watersheds wants to teach landowners, especially farmers, to create this baseline because its end goal is to convince those farmers to switch to regenerative methods — no-till, cover crops, buffers and more — that help improve soil health and water quality simultaneously.
Wayne Brunsman, the farmer who hosted the event, has practiced no-tilling for 17 years, completely cover-cropped for the past six and said assessments prove the progress that he has made.
“There are a lot of people thinking about doing this but don’t want to make a leap of faith,” he told the crowd. “I can tell you, my yield and my outcomes show you it’s worth it.”
At-home soil health assessment scorecards are available online from Natural Resources Conservation Service and ISU Extension Service.
