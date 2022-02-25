DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A Dubuque brewery plans to open another location in Dubuque County later this year.
7 Hills Brewing Co. plans to open 7 Hills West at 703 13th Ave. SE in Dyersville, the former home of Royal Supper Club. Hurricane Lanes Bowling Center currently is located on the property and will continue operating alongside the new bar and restaurant.
“We’ve always had dreams and plans of expansion in each direction, kind of in a 30-mile radius,” said 7 Hills owner Keith Gutierrez. “Dyersville was the best opportunity at this moment, given that the food and beverage industry there has been hit hard from COVID.”
This marks the brewery’s second recent expansion. In September, 7 Hills North opened at 92 E. Main St. in Platteville, Wis.
While 7 Hills West is expected to open this year, an exact opening date has not been confirmed, Gutierrez said. He said it is even harder than normal to confirm a specific date with ongoing supply chain issues.
The Dyersville location will be about 7,000 square feet, the same size as the Dubuque brewery, Gutierrez said.
Like Dubuque, the new location will offer a fast-casual dining model.
“Where we’ll be differentiating is this (Dyersville location) will have more of a sports bar emphasis,” Gutierrez said.
He added that 7 Hills West will have a completely different menu than 7 Hills in Dubuque, with more focus on shareable items, burgers and sandwiches.
Gutierrez said the new location will have an outdoor patio, and he is looking to put in a sports simulator in a former stage area.
There will be a common area between 7 Hills West and Hurricane Lanes, Gutierrez said. The eatery also will serve food at the bowling alley.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said the future home of 7 Hills West will be very accessible and visible from Iowa 136, making it a good spot for tourists.
“It’s utilizing a property that has been so underutilized,” she said.
Conversations with 7 Hills about opening in Dyersville started last summer, and several options were considered before the new location was selected, Rahe said.
She added that 7 Hills West will be a great addition to Dyersville, especially as the community has lost several eateries since the pandemic began.
“We’re making a comeback,” she said. “We were a community with many bars and restaurants, and thank goodness we had the Palace Saloon up and running, and Textile (Brewing Co.), and we have Fuse (Restaurant and Bar) coming. We are really excited about these additional opportunities to fill out our already wonderful restaurants.”
Karla Thompson, executive director of Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, said 7 Hills West will be a good option for visitors and residents.
“I think it’s a great addition to the community,” she said.