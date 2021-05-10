Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-states. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will highlight developments from Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa, in Tuesday’s edition.
A locally owned clothing boutique has launched a satellite location within a Dubuque casino.
Dirt Road Darlings recently opened a location within the Diamond Jo Casino gift shop.
“They have a great audience there (at Diamond Jo) and this will be a way to introduce my business to some new people and, for others, to remind them that I am here in Dubuque,” said boutique owner Tracy Gloeckner. “Anything that helps grow your name can help out your business.”
The satellite location marks another example of growth for a company that has seen sales rise over the course of the past seven years.
Dirt Road Darlings opened in April 2014 in the Plaza 20 Shopping Center, 2600 Dodge St., and continues to operate out of that location today. The business sells a variety of women’s clothing, shoes and accessories.
Gloeckner said the business has grown steadily over the years, a phenomenon that can be tracked easily by the inventory coming and going from the location.
“We used to get two or three deliveries (of clothing) every week. Now, we are up to four or five,” she said. “We go through it pretty quickly.”
For Gloeckner, owning a boutique seemed like a natural progression in the course of her career.
She previously worked as a sideseamer for a garment company and, more recently, was employed as a marketing executive for a broadcasting company, a role in which she helped businesses spread the word about their products and services.
She has put that experience to good use as she operates her own business.
Over the years, Gloeckner also has taken advantage of opportunities to lift up other boutique owners.
“The way I see it, all boutique owners are a sisterhood,” she said. “When someone comes to me and they’re looking for a certain item I don’t have, I am happy to send them to Fig Leaf or Trendsetters. We all want to help each other out.”
The satellite location within Diamond Jo is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, according to Gloeckner. Dirt Road Darlings can be reached at 563-845-0103.