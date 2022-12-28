The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Pharell M. Moore, 18, of 1789 Washington St., No. 410, was arrested at 7:16 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault.
  • A theft of $6,000 worth of holiday ornaments was reported from a vehicle between Dec. 21 and Monday in the 2900 block of Wildwood Drive.
  • A case of unauthorized use of a credit card resulting in the theft of $780 was reported around 9:26 p.m. Friday at a residence in the 2900 block of Jackson Street.