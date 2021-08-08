Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Jack Fish bikes into Balltown, Iowa, on Saturday, as he turns in an 80-mile ride to celebrate his 80th birthday.
Jack Fish (center) is joined by his daughter Cyndi Davis and son-in-law Bryce Davis on the 80-mile ride on Saturday.
Jack Fish knows exactly what he’s doing on his birthday each year — hitting the road and biking his age in miles.
On Saturday, that meant an 80-mile trip.
“This year’s kind of a big one,” his daughter Cyndi Davis said. “He turns 80.”
Fish, a professor at Emmaus Bible College in Dubuque, was joined on his trek all around Dubuque County by Cyndi Davis and son-in-law Bryce Davis.
“We talk, and we have a good time together,” Fish said.
Fish started the tradition about 20 years ago. Before, he’d been an avid runner. As he neared 60, he thought it best to switch to biking.
“He’s just a really healthy person and wanted to maintain an active lifestyle,” Cyndi Davis said. “He took up cycling later in life.”
The birthday tradition was inspired by Fish’s aunt who lived in New Jersey.
“When she was 80, she did a bike ride of 80 miles,” Fish said.
He didn’t think it would be too difficult for him to ride 60 miles at 60.
“I was not a cyclist at the time and that just seemed so far,” Cyndi Davis said.
Fish bikes every other day, usually going for 12- to 20-mile rides. A little over 10 years ago, Fish tried his first 100-mile ride in Milwaukee.
As he was riding, tornado warnings went out for an area 5 miles from his end destination.
“It was my first 100-mile ride, and I wasn’t going to stop for that,” Fish said.
The Davises started joining Fish on his birthday rides about 15 years ago.
“I always have ridden mostly alone, but when they started, it made a nice family event,” Fish said.
Cyndi Davis said she and her husband enjoy keeping him company.
“It keeps getting more and more impressive every year,” she said.
Fish enjoyed the exercise of running but says biking is a good way to enjoy the sights.
“I think Dubuque County is probably the best county in the state of Iowa for riding on the country roads,” Fish said, describing the hilly scenery and low-traffic.
On Saturday, the group headed out at about 6 a.m., riding out to Balltown and Dyersville and then back to Dubuque.
“It was a great time, and to have my daughter and son-in-law go with me is a very special thing for me,” Fish said.
Fish said he has been blessed.
“Every year when I hit that mile mark, I just say a prayer and thank God for the health and the strength to have done it another year,” Fish said.
He has every intention to keep going as long as he can.
“By the grace of God, I will keep doing it until I can’t,” Fish said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.