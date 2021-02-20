A Dubuque teen was arrested Thursday for allegedly shooting at people more than one year earlier — and more than one month before he was shot himself.
Johnny T. Webb III, 19, of 558 Clarke Drive, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and reckless use of a firearm.
Court documents state that officers responded to a report of a fight at The Venue, 285 Main St., at about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, that broke up before officers arrived. The Telegraph Herald previously reported arrests of at least 10 other people in connection to the incident.
Surveillance footage showed that many of the individuals then began fighting near the intersection of Jackson and East 19th streets at about 2 a.m., documents state. A man in a hooded sweatshirt and ripped jeans also arrived in the area just before gunshots were fired outside of 1885 Jackson St. and everyone fled.
Officers found impact marks and shell casings at 1885 Jackson and 1889 Jackson, both of which were occupied at the time of the shooting. Officers found more bullets and shell casings in the area, and the state crime laboratory found they were all fired from the same gun.
At least eight people were arrested and charged in connection with the fights. Documents state that officers obtained the cellphone records of Frank D. Washington, 26, who was among those arrested. The records showed apparently combative texts between Washington and Webb sent less than two hours after the shooting.
Police report a search of Webb’s cellphone and records showed that on Jan. 9, he sent a photo of himself wearing what appears to be the same hooded sweatshirt and jeans as the Jan. 1 shooter.
On Jan. 3, 2020, Webb allegedly was involved in an unrelated disturbance, then led police on a high-speed chase in the city, for which he is charged with eluding. During that incident, Webb was driving the same vehicle as was driven on Jan. 1 by the shooter, according to police.
At about 1 a.m. Feb. 23, 2020, Webb was shot in the neck in an alley near the intersection of Asbury Road and University Avenue. He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and then transferred to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Police said at the time that Webb knew the shooter. Court documents state that Webb later changed his story, saying the shooter was wearing a ski mask and that he didn’t know the culprit.
In another case, Webb and Washington were among at least 11 people arrested in connection with a large brawl at 1918 Ellis St. on April 18.
The warrant for Webb’s arrest in connection with the shooting was issued on Tuesday.