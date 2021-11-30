EARLVILLE, Iowa — Earlville native Andrew Carton never envisioned working with NASA to help develop space-faring scientific instruments, but that’s exactly what he has been doing for the past year at the University of Iowa.
Carton works out of the university as an electrical design engineer and as an assistant engineer on the NASA Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites mission, or TRACERS. The project consists of scientific instruments that will fly on different satellites to measure a region of interest above the North Pole called the Cusp and detect different types of charged particles.
“The instrument I’m an assistant engineer for is the magnetic search coil, which detects changing magnetic fields,” Carton said. “We also have a DC magnetometer, which means direct current and senses the earth’s unchanging magnetic field, as well as an electric field instrument which measures electric potentials around the earth.”
According to Carton, he first realized his interest in physics and electronics at Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville.
“I can’t really say I was blown away and fascinated by this stuff from an early age,” he said. “A lot of my focus at an early age was sports. It wasn’t until halfway through high school at Beckman that I started taking some engineering classes and started to realize there were jobs out there to build this type of stuff. Before that, I didn’t understand the career paths it would take to get to this point.”
After graduating from Beckman, Carton attended the University of Iowa, which, unknown to him at the time, had a strong history of work in spaceflight, having been the production site of America’s first successful satellite, Explorer 1, the second-ever manmade satellite to reach orbit.
While Carton initially planned to work with computers, he found himself more attracted to analog engineering and realized there were more job opportunities for it in the area than for digital work, which would likely require him to move to Silicon Valley.
“When I first came to the university, my goal of what I wanted to work on when I got out of college was designing hardware that goes inside of computers,” he said. “That kind of transformed throughout coursework — you just see what you like and don’t like. I started to gravitate away from the digital computer side of things and more towards your standard analog electrical engineering.”
Carton’s first glimpse into the university’s NASA work came from a class lecture by a professor who was working on the TRACERS program.
While he now knew this was work the university did, Carton later realized the opportunities he could take to become a part of it when he overheard a classmate named Suman Sherwani — now working at SpaceX — ask her adviser for guidance about which of two NASA internships to accept, with one option being at the University of Iowa.
Carton began his work at the university in November 2020.
“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I started with no professional experience other than IT, which isn’t applicable to my work. To see where I am one year after when I came in and had no idea what I was getting myself into, I took everything in stride. … I’m still trying to help and take on as many opportunities as I can.”
Since his work started, Carton has been added to two sounding rocket projects and a project that will investigate the aurora borealis in Alaska early next year.
Regarding the future, Carton said, “I definitely have some goals I want to hit. I would like to stay at the university and work on some other big projects we get, but I’m always open to new and bigger opportunities.”