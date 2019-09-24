LANCASTER, Wis. -- A longtime Lancaster resident was appointed Monday night to serve on the Common Council -- a role he said he has wanted for 25 years.
Council members voted 5-2 in favor of appointing Stuart Harper to the at-large seat left vacant when Angie Gruetzmacher resigned last month because she moved outside the city. The retired teacher will serve in the role until April's election.
During an interview session that featured Harper and three other candidates for the position, he said his top priority is to maintain the quality of life that residents now enjoy.
“But we have to find a way of doing that at a reasonable cost," he said.
Harper is a past president of Lancaster Education Association and of the board of directors of Schreiner Memorial Library in Lancaster.
Harper said he feels serving on the council requires members to be a liaison between city staff and residents.
"But we need to communicate better," he said. "There's a lot of misinformation out there, and we need to communicate to the people.”
Dan Glass, Matt Pennekamp and Terry Meyer also applied for the position and were interviewed by council members.
On the council's first ballot to fill the seat, Harper received three votes; Glass, two; and Pennekamp and Meyer, one each.
Harper then topped Glass 5-2 in the second round of voting.