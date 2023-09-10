Question: With natural disasters like the Maui wildfires and Florida hurricanes in the news, I want to help by donating money. How can I be sure my donations are going to legitimate organizations and causes?
Answer: Mary Jo Jean-Francois, Vice President of Impact for Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, said there are a couple of things people can do to vet charitable organizations and nonprofits to make sure donations are going where they should.
“The first thing is deciding if you want to donate to an immediate relief effort response or if you want to donate to long-term recovery,” she said. “Both are critical needs, but different things appeal to different people.”
Jean-Francois said making that decision is important, because different organizations may not focus on both efforts.
“That doesn’t mean one is better than the other,” she said. “But if a donor is focused on one particular effort, not all organizations do both things, and donors want to be sure they are choosing the right place for their dollars.”
For example, someone who feels passionate about helping people who need food and shelter in Maui may find that organizations that provided immediate relief efforts have already left, and other groups that focus on long-term recovery have arrived.
“You may find that your dollars are going into a national fund rather than going directly to relief efforts,” Jean-Francois said.
And while those funds are important, if a donor has a very specific goal for their donation, they will want to be sure to read the fine print.
“Make sure there are no disclaimers (on the organization’s website) that you don’t agree with,” Jean-Francois said. “The government requires those disclaimers.”
Jean-Francois also recommends people looking to donate to a cause should first visit candid.org (formerly known as guidestar.org) or charitynavigator.org, where they can search and find information about charitable organizations and nonprofits.
“(These sites) use a number of different indicators to rate nonprofits,” she said. “You can find information on taxes, operations, how they work directly in communities, the salaries of their leadership and much more. They’re great at doing research for donors.”
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque (dbqfoundation.org) can direct donors to local nonprofit organizations of interest, as well as other organizations across the country that need assistance when disaster strikes.
“Many other cities have community foundations as well,” Jean-Francois said. “Our website can direct people to organizations, and we vet as best as we can. We don’t want to lead our donors astray. They’re our community and our neighbors, so we will help them find organizations that provide assistance on a very local level, wherever that may be.”