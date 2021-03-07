Applications are being accepted for City Life, the City of Dubuque’s free citizen academy program.
The program offers residents an opportunity to learn more about the city’s services and staff, according to a press release. All of this year’s sessions will be done virtually.
The program features sessions held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday evenings — on April 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29.
Space is limited to 35 participants. Applications are due by March 19. The program also will be offered again in the fall.
To apply and for more information, visit cityofdubuque.org/citylife or contact City of Dubuque Community Engagement Coordinator Temwa Phiri at 563-589-4180 or tphiri@cityofdubuque.org.