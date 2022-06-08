David J. Hanson Jr.
A Dubuque man arrested last week for allegedly posting on Facebook that it was “time to drive by the school” with a semiautomatic rifle faces a new charge related to his status as a sex offender.
David J. Hanson Jr., 42, of 2373 Martin Drive, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Hanson had been arrested on May 31 on a charge of threat of terrorism, a felony.
Court documents state a New York man contacted Dubuque police after coming across an “alarming” post by Hanson on Facebook on a page called “I Hate People.”
The post stated, “Welp, time to drive by the school with my AR-15, full clip,” documents state. Hanson admitted to writing the post and said he posted it as a “joke."
Court documents state that Hanson is a sex offender who is required to "report any and all forms of social media he uses." It was determined that he had not reported any active social media accounts.
Hanson, then 19, was convicted in 1999 of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse of a girl younger than 14 in Dubuque County.
