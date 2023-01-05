In his first day on the job, Dubuque City Manager Michael Van Milligen meets with Jim Burke, city community and economic development director, on Jan. 4, 1993. This week marks the 30th anniversary of Van Milligen’s employment.
Mike Van Milligen was a little late arriving for his first day on the job as Dubuque’s city manager.
A Telegraph Herald report on Van Milligen’s arrival at Dubuque City Hall on the morning of Jan. 4, 1993, notes that he was a few minutes tardy after initially driving past the historic building.
“City hall was built in 1858, and you would think that throughout all of the extensive interview process I went though, I would know where the building was,” Van Milligen told the TH this week, as he reflected on the 30th anniversary of his first day on the job.
Van Milligen had served as assistant village manager of Skokie, Ill., before being selected as Dubuque city manager in the fall of 1992.
“This was my first city manager job so yes, I was nervous,” he said this week. “I channeled my nervousness into accomplishing some goals.”
Van Milligen began work to establish his personal management approach and reviewed an important city document on his first day.
“I remember that the first thing I wanted to do was read the city’s comprehensive plan, which is a roadmap that the city takes,” he said this week. “Without a comprehensive plan, a community is put in a position to just let things happen to it. I took Dubuque’s comprehensive plan off the shelf and saw that it was dated ‘September 1936,’ so I knew there were some issues that had to be dealt with.”
Dubuque’s current mayor, Brad Cavanagh, said it has been an honor to work with Van Milligen.
“I really appreciate his wisdom and experience,” Cavanagh said. “All you have to do is look around Dubuque to see how many things have not just changed, but improved, during Mike’s tenure.”
Cavanagh left Dubuque in 1996 to attend college and returned to live in the community in 2008.
“I moved back to a very different city — there was a buzz around the place,” Cavanagh said. “So much of that is thanks to Mike and the team he has put together.”
Here is how the TH reported on Van Milligen’s first day on the job in its Jan. 5, 1993, edition.
FIRST DAY FOR CITY MANAGER
Michael Van Milligen was a few minutes late Monday for his first day of work as Dubuque’s new city manager.
“Everything’s new, you know, and I drove right by City Hall this morning,” Van Milligen said Monday afternoon.
Van Milligen’s first day on the job included some meetings with staff, greeting city employees, closing arrangements on his family’s new home and his swearing in ceremony at his first Dubuque City Council meeting Monday night.
Van Milligen has a different angle on what some told him was Dubuque’s “big problem” with racism and diversity.
“Every community has problems and issues that arise, and what showed the character of the community is how they reacted to those problems and issues. And I think Dubuque’s reaction has been extremely positive,” Van Milligen said.
Van Milligen said he will not hesitate to take advantage of an offer of assistance from Ken Gearhart, Dubuque’s former city manager.
