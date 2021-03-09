DES MOINES – Des Moines Christian’s offense finally woke up.
Unfortunately, Dyersville Beckman’s never did.
The third-seeded Lions used a pivotal 18-4 run over the course of the third quarter to break open a tight game, pulling away in the second half from the No. 6 Trailblazers, 58-38, today in an Iowa Class 2A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena.
Adam Witty scored a game-high 20 points, Elijah Hess had 14 and Ben Loverude added 12 as the Lions (22-2) advanced to Thursday’s state semifinals. The Trailblazers (16-8) closed a memorable season by clinching their first state tournament berth since 2007, and were led by senior Jack Gehling’s tough double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Jake Hermsen added eight points and Logan Goedken chipped in seven for the Blazers.
Beckman finished 14-for-38 shooting from the field for a 36.8% clip, which proved costly when the Lions went on their third-quarter run and could just never catch up. Leading scorer Padraig Gallagher was bottled up by an aggressive Loverude – with plenty of helpers – and held the sophomore sharpshooter to three points on just two shot attempts.
Goedken’s 3-pointer got the Blazers on the board, then Logan Burchard added another trey for an early 6-2 lead. The excitement offensively for the rest of the first half was few and far between as both teams were patient on the offensive end, but most possessions ended in missed shots or turnovers.
The Lions capped a 7-0 run to regain the lead late in the first, but Hermsen’s bucket in the paint handed Beckman a 10-9 lead to close the period.
The defenses continued winning in the second quarter, as the teams combined for 15 turnovers in the first half – with 10 coming from the Blazers. Despite that, Beckman persevered as the teams traded buckets before Tristan Brown’s putback gave Christian a 16-12 lead with 1:36 until halftime.
Beckman responded with a 5-0 run, as Hermsen scored inside before Mason White drilled a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left – the star senior’s first contested points (he was allowed to score a basket on senior night) since tearing the ACL in his right knee on Jan. 8. He added another trey in the fourth quarter to close his career with six points on the state stage.
When the Lions took back the lead in the closing seconds, Goedken fired a deep pass to Gehling for a bucket at the horn and a 19-18 lead for the Blazers at the break.
But it was all Lions in the second half.