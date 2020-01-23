A former Dubuque man this week pleaded guilty to two more charges related to a high-speed chase during which he crashed into another vehicle, injuring the driver.
Dekota L. Redenbaugh, 31, pleaded guilty in Grant County (Wis.) Circuit Court to charges of felony eluding and felony possession of methamphetamine, according to online court records. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. His sentencing hearing in that case is set for Feb. 3.
In August, he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of possession of meth and eluding. As part of a plea deal in that case, a judge dismissed charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated and a second count of eluding.
The chase started at about 2:40 p.m. June 16 in the area of Jackson and East 27th streets in Dubuque. Court documents state that, during the chase, Redenbaugh crashed into a vehicle driven by Rebecca Ostert at the intersection of Jackson and East 24th streets, but he continued to flee authorities.
The force of the crash pushed Ostert’s vehicle into a nearby yard and left her injured.
Meanwhile, Redenbaugh fled across the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge. The chase ended when Redenbaugh crashed into a power pole near the intersection of Jo Daviess County 5 West and North Badger Road, just south of the Illinois-Wisconsin border in the East Dubuque area.