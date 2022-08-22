Dubuque’s Carnegie-Stout Public Library operates on a mission that goes far beyond lending books and today serves as a well utilized resource for low-income people in the community.
The library in downtown Dubuque offers a variety of unique services and supplies to access experiences not found at a typical public library.
“Pretty much our mission is to be open to everyone in the community,” adult services manager Amy Muchmore said.
The library no longer charges late fees, and most programs hosted by Carnegie-Stout are free and open to all, except for a few that require prior registration.
Carnegie-Stout also has worked to grow its catalog beyond books and audiovisual content.
“We have a lot of nontraditional items people can check out,” Muchmore said.
Those include outdoor games and cooking utensils like baking pans, as well as Wi-Fi hotspots and iPads.
Carnegie-Stout also coordinates with Iowa Family Services and serves as a site for supervised visits between parents who are separated from their children.
“We’re kind of a safe space for that to happen,” Muchmore said.
While the library does not provide direct aid to low-income individuals, it helps to connect residents with resources like food pantries and meal sites across Dubuque County. It also provides tax forms to residents, and library employees can assist residents using the computer to apply for a job or seek other digital services.
“We’re not a social service agency, but we can try to point people in the right direction if they’re asking,” Muchmore said.
The library has a partnership with the neighboring Teresa Shelter, run by Opening Doors, so shelter clients and their kids can receive a library card even without a permanent address. (Other residents without a permanent address can request a guest pass, which permits access to library computers.)
The library also partners with groups including the Boys and Girls Club, St. Mark’s Youth Enrichment, Dubuque Community Schools, and the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, which it partners with for the Every Child Reads initiative, working to boost reading proficiency among low-income children at or before the third grade.
It also offers Raising Readers and STEAM literacy bags, which are take-home backpacks with books and other learning materials to improve reading skills and science literacy.
Homeless Dubuquers are also welcome in the library, and Carnegie Stout serves as a heating center in the winter and cooling center in the summer.
“One of the neat things about the library is its just a place people can be,” library director Nick Rossman said. “They don’t have to buy anything, they just have to follow our rules of conduct.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
