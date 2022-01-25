Sorry, an error occurred.
MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Jackson County Conservation will host an evening program devoted to owls.
The Owl Prowl event will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 4, at Prairie Creek Recreation Area, 1215 E. Summit St., Maquoketa, according to a press release.
The release states that participants will go out into the woods and call for owls in the hopes of hearing owls call back.
Some owl species call out during mid-winter as they establish territory for mating.
Participants should dress for the weather and register at least 48 hours in advance by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com.
