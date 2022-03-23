MANCHESTER, Iowa — Former teacher Alison Hegland began her first official day as director of the Manchester Public Library on Feb. 7.
Hegland grew up in Dubuque, received a teaching degree from the University of Northern Iowa in 2004 and began teaching in Manchester in 2005.
Much of her career was spent teaching at West Delaware County Community School District, ranging from kindergarten to eighth grade, with a special education focus. For the past eight years, she taught middle school with a focus on language arts.
With a strong emphasis on reading in her teaching years, Hegland felt it was a natural step to bring her passion to the position of library director.
“I was looking for something different and new, and this popped up on my radar,” said Hegland. “It was an intriguing position. My love of reading and teaching reading goes hand in hand with working in a library. While this job is a bit different from the teacher aspect of reading, it also continues my being able to share my love for reading.”
Hegland is currently in a transition phase as she works at the schools through May, helping with paperwork and meetings.
She said she’s looking forward to stepping up her community involvement through her new position at the library.
“A big attraction was that it’s a community entity,” she said. “I feel that a library is very important in a community. I’ve served the community as a teacher, but I was looking for something that served it at a higher level. I feel that working in the library in that type of platform is helping at a larger level than what I’ve been doing. My goal is to have the library continue to be successful while building it up and making it something the community really desires to come to and wants to see do well.”
Hegland’s plans for the future of the library see an increase in community involvement and programming to cater to various demographics as more in-person programming becomes available.
“COVID isn’t gone, but it’s winding down,” she said. “Now that we’re having in-person activities, I feel enticing people and having their interests covered by programming will be something important in the future.”
Of particular interest to Hegland is increasing the available programming for teenagers in addition to children.
“I would love to continue working with our children’s programmer, but we’re also working on things for teens and tweens,” she said. “I think that tends to be a group of people who kind of fall off the radar in this type of programming. We want to make this a place that’s very welcoming for them, that has programs for them, as well.
“I’m very excited to be a part of this community and feel that sharing my love for the importance of reading will continue in this position. I look forward to seeing everyone who wants to participate.”