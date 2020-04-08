DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members this week approved pursuing a $100,000 state “catalyst” grant for the restoration of an iconic building.
The grant would go toward the rehabilitation of the Tegeler Dairy building at the corner of Third Avenue Southeast and Second Street Southeast. County property records list it as being owned by Gary Tegeler, of Dubuque, but Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said it is in the process of being sold. She did not disclose the name of the purchasing party.
The city will be the applicant for the grant, which then would be utilized by the third party. A local match was required, and council members agreed to a $25,000 match by the city if the grant is awarded.
Grant awards will be announced in June, according to Rahe.
“I think we are very competitive with the grant application we have,” she said.
She said the structure was built in the late 1800s and has sat empty since the 1990s. Planned renovations include replacing the building’s roof, restoring its exterior and constructing apartments inside.
“It’s a really historic building,” she said. “It has a lot of community affection because once it turned into the Tegeler Dairy, everybody went there for milk or ice cream. Everybody has stories of going for ice cream treats, and it’s very centrally located.”
The resolution approved by council members states that the building is part of an area downtown ripe “for a major redevelopment that will initiate economic growth.”
The resolution calls the structure “underutilized.”
“It is in a prime location in the community,” Rahe said. “It’s situated perfectly to provide high visibility to commercial entities that could drive people here. Those things are highly attractive to foster economic growth.”