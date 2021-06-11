Police said a Dubuque woman was arrested Thursday on a range of charges, including attempted murder, after she assaulted her ex-boyfriend, then hit him with her vehicle.
Michelle N. Lloyd, 35, of 2646 Jackson St., was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of White Street on charges of attempted murder, first-degree harassment, domestic assault, domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, second-degree criminal mischief and interference with official acts.
Police responded to 2486 White St. at about 10:30 a.m. Lt. Ted McClimon said Lloyd attacked her ex-boyfriend Tidis D. Redmond, 45, of Dubuque. Lloyd and Redmond also have children together.
During the altercation, Lloyd swung a bat at Redmond, according to police. She also struck him with her arm or hand multiple times.
McClimon reported that Lloyd also struck Redmond’s vehicle with a hammer and a bat.
Lloyd later attempted to strike Redmond with her vehicle multiple times.
She was unsuccessful in hitting him on the first attempt, according to police. On the second attempt, she struck Redmond, and he sustained a leg injury.
McClimon described the leg injury as “minor” and said Redmond declined medical treatment for it.
While attempting to hit Redmond with the vehicle, Lloyd crashed into a garage at 96 E. 25th St., according to McClimon.
She was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle.
Lloyd is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on the charges this morning in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.