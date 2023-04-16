After her husband, Wayne, died, Rita Reicher decided it was time to get out of the house again.
“I spent three years getting things under control, and then I decided to go out and do something,” said Reicher, 84. “No sense sitting at home.”
So she went to the county Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, asked for a list of local opportunities and picked Dubuque Food Pantry. That was March 2019, and she’s been there ever since.
At the food pantry, she’s known as a workhorse.
“She’s always doing something around here,” said Executive Director Theresa Caldwell. “Even when she’s not supposed to be doing anything, I’ll catch her cleaning.”
She might be known that way everywhere.
Donna Goedert, who has worked at St. Joseph the Worker Church for nearly 24 years, said Reicher has been volunteering with the church for as long as she has been there.
Reicher joined St. Joseph in 1958. She grew up attending Sacred Heart Church.
Reicher has worked as a hostess for church events, gone door-to-door to parishioners to raise money and participates in a prayer chain.
“If you ask her, she’ll do almost anything for you,” Goedert said.
Reicher was never much for sitting around. A Dubuque native, she raised five athletic boys with Wayne. They were the kind of family that fished and waterskied on the Mississippi River in the summer and downhill skied in the winter. (Reicher preferred cross-country.)
“I’ve always been active,” she said. “My husband was active, and with the boys, we’d never settle down. So I’ve always been that way.”
She might have gotten even more restless since then. She used to crochet, but dropped the habit because she didn’t like sitting that long.
At Diamond Senior Apartments, where she moved after her husband passed away, she will kill time on the treadmill or Gazelle glider. She’s often exasperated when her neighbors complain of boredom.
“They tell me they have nothing to do, there’s nothing on television,” she said. “And I say, ‘Get out there, there’s a need.’”
Reicher got rid of her TV after she moved to the apartments.
“She’s awesome,” said pantry Operations Manager Todd Brewer, who was on staff Wednesday, while Reicher worked.
“I’m not any more awesome than anyone else,” Reicher said.
“And humble,” he tacked on, grinning. “And she makes you laugh.”
“I like to laugh,” Reicher said. “I like to be positive.”
Brewer, who has worked full-time at the pantry since January, dubbed Reicher and the Sisters of the Presentation who come in on Wednesday to stock fresh produce the “Dream Team.”
Reicher doesn’t get the reference. She never took to basketball, or most other organized sports.
Besides, that’s something you would watch on TV.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
