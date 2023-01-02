A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to two years of probation for multiple charges, including one for throwing a knife at another man.
Richard D. Hos, 67, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree harassment and one count each of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The sentence was ordered by Associate Judge Robert Richter.
Court documents state that one of the harassment charges stems from an incident on Sept. 30 at Massey Marina, 9526 Massey Marina Lane. Hos told a marina employee that he was going to kill her and threw a canister at her after he was asked to leave.
The rest of the charges stem from an Oct. 3 incident, during which Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the Dubuque residence of Jesse L. Birch, 42. Birch reports that Hos cut the seat of Birch’s motorcycle while it was parked in front of Birch’s residence and then confronted Birch with a knife in the driveway.
Hos then told Birch, “I’m going to cut your heart out,” documents state.
Documents state that surveillance camera footage shows Hos “holding a knife while taking a fighting stance in close proximity to Birch” and then Hos “forcefully throws the knife in the same direction Birch retreated.”