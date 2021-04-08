PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday just outside of Platteville.
Donna M. Olson, 65, of Shullsburg, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 9:05 a.m. Tuesday. The release states that Kevin J. Hodell, 50, of Fennimore, was northbound on U.S. 151 when he took the Wisconsin 80 off-ramp. He “realized he took the wrong off-ramp.”
As he tried to cross Wisconsin 80 to get on the ramp back onto U.S. 151, he did not see Olson’s northbound vehicle, and his vehicle struck hers, the release states. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
Hodell was cited with failure to yield the right of way.