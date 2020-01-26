Cory Kramer’s phone started ringing when the temperatures began to fall in November. That’s when the mice were on the move.
Kramer owns Kramer Pest Control in Dubuque. When the temperatures drop, mice begin moving into area homes. Kramer’s job is to remove them and keep them out.
This winter has been a busy one for Kramer, who has been in the pest-control business since 1993.
“The reason why it’s bad this year is because the temperature has been in the 50s, 30s, 50s — the mice can move quite frequently,” he said. “When it gets down into the zeros, that’s when mice will stay put.”
Signs of mice are varied. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach lists droppings, fresh gnawing and tracks as common initial signs of mice infestation.
“We get lots of calls about what to do about mice in the house,” said Marlene Geiger, an extension service program specialist. “You don’t want them in your house — they carry diseases and can get into your foodstuffs.”
Mice are able to squeeze into openings only slightly larger than a quarter of an inch.
“They can come in from garage doors and they can slip inside the house with you,” Geiger said. “They can climb up the side of your house and get in through attic vents. Once they are in your attic, there are many ways to get into your house.”
Kramer said most people do not call his company for help until mice have reached their kitchen cabinets and drawers.
“By that time, it’s going to take me three days to get things back down to par,” he said.
Kramer said it is important to locate entry ways in any mouse-proofing work.
“Even in new homes you have air conditioning lines, you have furnace lines, gas lines,” he said. “There are many different things. Through years of experience, you figure out things that are most common. But you always run into things that are more difficult. The outside bait stations give us a good idea of where’s there’s activity because they are going to feed off the ones that are closest (to their entry point into the home). What we do is bait, then we come back in three or four days and see where the activity is actually at. If there is none on one side of the house but then we have one that’s almost gone, we know that there’s an entry point.”
Kramer said that the reason why people will have one mouse one winter and the next year the mouse population has grown is because the animals leave urine and dropping trails.
“So, those openings that we’re talking about sealing, every time one (mouse) comes through, they’re urinating and other mice smell that,” Kramer said. “It’s like how you or I walk outside and see a sidewalk and we can turn right or left, they smell that and know that’s the roadway. That is why mice go from a small problem to a large problem rather quickly.”
Kramer said cats can help control a home’s mouse population, but can’t eliminate it.
“Cats can’t get into all of the areas that mice are able to get into, so they are still going to co-exist,” he said. “Cats are going to knock down the (mouse) population, if you have a good mouser. But cats can get lazy — they have food, they have water and they have an owner who is going to change the litter box, so going out and hunting really isn’t their forte anymore.”
Kramer said the multiplying mouse problems can lead to frustration for homeowners.
“The worst thing that homeowners can do — and we see it a lot — is they hear (mice) in the attic and they go buy themselves 10 boxes of DeCon or a bucket of bait and they throw it up in the attic,” he said. “The thing you never want to do is feed mice up in the attic. They think that’s food until they’re dead. If you have that source of food, they’re going to be migrating up there. You’re basically giving them a home.”
Instead, Kramer uses multiple-catch mouse traps or glue boards to eliminate mice inside the home before turning his attention to sealing entry ways.
“A lot of people don’t like glue boards because of the humanity factor, but there are alternatives,” Kramer said.
Kramer said multiple-catch traps are effective.
“You entice (mice) with bait, but they never get to it — they get swept into the compartment,” he said. “Those things will catch up to 18 mice per box.”
Kramer only seals openings when the inside of the home has been cleared of mice.
“We use a lot of steel wool,” he said. “You can never seal up an entry point before get rid of the mouse problem, because if you seal up that entry point, you take away the roadway for the mouse to get out, so now it’s going to go elsewhere. You’re going to have them in your cabinet and probably somewhere else, too.”