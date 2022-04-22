PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The group behind the construction of an all-inclusive playground in Platteville unveiled its final plans Thursday night, with the aim of breaking ground by the end of next month.
The Platteville Inclusive Playground Committee has been hard at work for just over a year, raising more than $2.2 million in grants and donations, for the playground in Smith Park.
“There is a lot of great green space in Platteville. No park in the city was meant to be exclusive,” said Christina Burr, co-leader of the committee. “But there has never been a park intentionally and specifically designed to be inclusive like this before. This is truly for everyone.”
Familiar Platteville landmarks are all over the design.
The Platteville Mound and its iconic “M” are replicated in multiple places — on a swing set with swings accessible to people in wheelchairs or otherwise in need of ground-level entry, on a gentle dome of incline leading to an accessible slide and on an accessible “ninja warrior course” with various play features. A meandering ribbon of blue resembles the Platte River. There is even a stage, seating and mock ticket booth area, which Burr said echoed the history of musical performances at Smith Park.
Equipment in the design is a bright blend of orange, green, purple and teal — a color scheme designed to be good for the color blind, those who are visually impaired and those with ADHD.
The inclusive playground will initially cover 18,610 square feet of the 25,000 square feet set aside for the project by the City of Platteville. It will be located on the same footprint as the current Smith Park playground, the equipment from which will be relocated to other city parks.
Then, if fundraising efforts gather the remaining $200,000 needed, the committee hopes to expand.
Burr said she, with friends Kimberly Zieliniski and Morgan Arnold, kickstarted the project last April. A $1.9 million federal Community Development Block Grant, applied for by the city, provided much of the funding, but area organizations and foundations helped contribute the remainder.
The committee also partnered with Inspiring Communities and the city for a meeting last fall that drew a 12-member steering committee and 20 other active volunteers to help.
“How quickly this project has gone just shows how excited the community is for this type of outdoor play experience,” Burr said.
Tyler Tollefson, his wife and two children — ages 2 and 4 — live three blocks from Smith Park. He said after Thursday’s open house that he was thrilled with the plan.
“With public spaces like this, there is so much focus on kids who are able-bodied,” he said. “It’s good to have something for everyone. And where the equipment is going there’s some equipment that could use an upgrade. So it’s good to see that existing space get some TLC as well.”
Groundbreaking is scheduled for May 31, and the project should be finished in early November.