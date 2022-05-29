Three employee-owners recently were promoted in TH Media’s Audience Development and Advertising Departments.
Luke Rodham
has been promoted from retail advertising manager to advertising manager. In addition to managing the day-to-day operation of retail, national and pre-print advertising, he also will oversee classified advertising. Rodham worked for TH parent company Woodward Communications from 1991 to 1993, then rejoined the company in 2012 as the advertising supervisor for the TH. He was promoted to retail advertising manager in 2017.
Tricia Nelson
has been promoted from advertising account executive to classified advertising supervisor. She will oversee all classified advertising, which includes automotive, real estate, employment, auction and private party categories. She also will continue to work directly with local Realtors. Nelson joined the company in 2002 and has worked as a classified advisor, real estate account executive and retail account executive.
Annette Johnson has been promoted from customer service supervisor to audience development manager. In addition to managing the customer service representatives, she will be responsible for print and digital subscription growth. She also will work closely with Distribution Operations Manager Tim Koehler on coordinating the delivery of TH Media products. Johnson joined the company in 2017 as part of the Circulation Department.
