LANCASTER, Wis. — Years ago, when Lynn Knutson returned home from work, she heard strange noises coming from under her porch and decided to go outside to investigate.
Soon after stepping out the door, she realized someone was crawling out from underneath. Startled, Lynn froze in horror until she realized the strange figure was her father-in-law, Sherman Knutson.
“We bought an older home when we first moved out here, and he would come over every day and he would work on it,” said Perry Knutson, Sherman’s son and Lynn’s husband. “He never told us when he would be over. He just showed up.”
When Perry would come home from work, he would notice different improvements and look to Lynn. When she shook her head, he knew his dad had been over.
“He was a good-hearted person,” Perry said. “He would do anything for anyone.”
Sherman, 87, died on May 5. His family held a private Mass at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster days later, although only 10 people were able to attend, Perry said.
“It was sad he died, and we could not visit him the last six weeks,” Perry said. “The funeral was sad because we could not honor him in the way he deserved.”
Perry remembers his dad as a quiet man who worked double shifts at Dubuque Packing Co. around Christmastime to ensure the family had enough money for presents.
Although his dad served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he never spoke a word of his service unless he was doing something that triggered a memory from his time in North Korea.
“Every now and again, he would blurt out a couple of stories, and I didn’t push them from him,” Perry said. “He was still having nightmares into his 70s. He would wake up yelling.”
Sherman’s obituary notes that he enlisted at the age of 17.
“He was initially stationed in Japan as part of the occupation forces, but later volunteered to join the first division to enter the Korean Conflict,” it stated. “Sherman turned 18 on the campaign to North Korea, where he endured harsh environmental elements and brutal fighting, as China entered the war. He was wounded twice and performed several acts of heroism. Sherman was awarded several medals, including two Purple Hearts.”
But those honors, like the rest of his service, he mostly kept to himself.
“We talked to his next-door neighbor, and he lived by him for 45 years and had no idea he lived in Korea or was injured,” Perry said. “He was a very quiet man.”
But when John Kloser thinks back to his daily work routine at the Dubuque Pack with Sherman, he remembers slow mornings fading into talkative afternoons, when Sherman would loosen up and share his thoughts and discuss his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Kloser said every year, he and Sherman would set off for Iowa Hawkeyes games together and stop along the way to play the guitar and sing at rest stops.
“We played and sang each game we went to,” Kloser recalled with a laugh.
Among those left to mourn Sherman is his wife of 66 years, Ruth.
Before Sherman’s death, the two had molded into one person, Perry said.
“He was her mind (because) she has dementia, and she was his legs (because) he had a bad heart and struggled to get around,” Perry said. “With the help of Lynn and I and some in-home care, they were able to stay in their home until a couple of months ago. He protected and cared for my mom.”
Perry thinks often about his dad, who spent his later days at Perry’s house sitting on his porch next to the family dog, Midnight.
“He lived a hard life, but he always put others first, and he always did everything to make sure we were taken care of,” Perry said.