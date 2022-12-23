Tourism Rebound river muesum
Buy Now

Visitors gather to touch the stingrays at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque in June 2021.

 Katie Goodale, Telegraph Herald file

National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium closed an exhibit Thursday as staff members investigate the deaths of eight stingrays.

Stingray feedings and touch tank capabilities at the Delta in the National River Center were on hold until further notice after the deaths of five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray, according to a press release from the museum in Dubuque. An additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.