CASCADE, Iowa — Construction is nearing completion for two new Cascade businesses in a revamped downtown building.
The former Corner Tap building at 201 First Ave. W soon will house Corner Tap Room and Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream.
“There is just a lot of excitement,” said Corner Tap Room owner Tom Olberding. “I am really looking forward to going down there and hanging out with a different group of people.”
Olberding, who also co-owns Textile Brewing Co. in Dyersville, said he plans to have the business open by the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.
He announced plans for the taproom in September and since has renovated the building and connected with breweries in an effort to feature beer from not only his Dyersville business but around the state.
“It will be a lot of beer from breweries that you don’t necessarily see in grocery stores,” Olberding said.
The taproom also will have a full bar, offering bourbon, vodka and other spirits.
The taproom will seat about 60 inside as well as an additional 30 outside on a patio with a fire pit.
The business will not sell food but will allow customers to bring in food from its next-door neighbor Happy Joe’s, which is also on the cusp of completion.
“I just think it’s going to be a great joint venture between Happy Joe’s and myself,” Olberding said. “Whether (people) go to Happy Joe’s or the taproom, they will get a great experience.”
John Lehmann, who also owns Happy Joe’s in Dyersville, announced plans earlier this fall to open in Cascade. Workers are finishing painting and laying the floors with hopes to have the restaurant open by Valentine’s Day.
The restaurant will not include a bar but will have its normal pizza and lunch specials. He said the new location will employ about 20 workers.
“We are excited about opening it,” Lehmann said. “I have heard a lot of responses from people excited it’s coming there.”
The changes to the building have come since Brian Bock bought it in September 2019. He said work to complete the building’s three second-floor apartments will be finished in one month.
City Administrator Deanna McCusker said the two business additions will give people even more reason to visit the city and make it a destination.
“The downtown is continuing to move in the right direction, and with the opening of two new businesses, it will also provide more foot traffic and business for the other food establishments and retail shops,” she said.