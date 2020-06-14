The COVID-19 pandemic altered some of the ways in which people bid farewell to their departed loved ones.
The bans on gatherings of more than 10 people, including for wakes and funerals, prompted a range of new methods of honoring people who have died. Some of those innovations are poised to stick around even as restrictions related to the coronavirus continue to loosen.
“It changed the way families were allowed to grieve and how families were allowed to have public celebrations,” said Adam Thielen, co-owner of Hoffmann-Schneider & Kitchen Funeral and Cremation Service in Dubuque.
Social-distancing restrictions and limits on the size of gatherings forced funeral homes and families to depart from traditional ceremonies and services.
“It just evolved so quickly,” Thielen said. “We had to make it up as it came at us. We embrace the traditional wake and funeral Mass, and it was hard for us to say (to families), ‘You can’t have the public visitation.’”
Pat Leonard, owner of Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory in Dubuque, describes the city of about 60,000 as “a small town in a lot of regards,” and the community traditionally has turned out in large numbers at memorial services and visitations.
“In some of the bigger cities, they say a big wake is 60 to 100 people,” he said. “Here, we might have 100 people just in the first hour. When someone dies, you feel obligated to be there.”
Pandemic-related restrictions disrupted that tradition.
“We are mandated away from that social contact,” Leonard said.
He said the arrival of the virus and related restrictions helped hasten the widespread adoption of technological changes throughout his industry, including additional interactive opportunities online and increased emphasis on livestreamed services.
“These things were probably going to happen over time,” Leonard said. “Now, I would anticipate that the livestreaming is something we never get away from — especially for people who are shut in. It’s a new way to reach people.”
Thielen’s funeral home previously offered to families videotaped services that could be posted to its website. The pandemic resulted in a broadened use of videotaped and livestreamed services.
“We are livestreaming the service, as long as it is OK with the church, and sometimes we have done it at the gravesite,” Thielen said. “I didn’t realize how many people would watch it.”
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen began broadcasting services live on Facebook. Those videos received hundreds of views. The funeral Mass for the Rev. Monsignor John Robert McClean, of Dubuque, in May has more than 1,500.
It eventually also used the video hosting platform Vimeo to post videos to the funeral home website.
“That really caught on,” Thielen said. “It’s just going to become part of our service.”
Leonard expects funeral homes to expand the offerings available on their websites to include additional ways to connect with grieving loved ones. The online offerings could appeal to generations more accustomed to the digital age.
“Younger people don’t have that need or want to spend a half-hour in line (at a visitation),” he said. “Especially if they can go to the computer and send a note quickly.”
Leonard said the coronavirus pandemic has prompted some families to memorialize loved ones in unique ways, including drive-by events with mourners in their cars. He expects creative approaches to memorializing the departed to continue.
“In obituaries, a lot of the language has changed,” Leonard said. “People say, ‘We would have loved to have had a big event, but we’re doing this and this instead.’ It’s a real unique situation, and it may be changed forever.”