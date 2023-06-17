On the afternoon of Friday, June 9, brothers Mark and John Wagner completed a seven-year, 763-mile odyssey.
With tanned faces and brimming smiles, the two were greeted by friends and family as they rowed their canoe up onto the shoreline of the Mississippi River in Dubuque.
Cracking open some beers, Mark and John both reveled in the moment.
A lifelong trip had been accomplished.
“It’s always been a dream of ours,” Mark said. “We’re glad we finally got to do it.”
In 2016, the two brothers boarded a canoe in Minnesota’s Lake Itasca, the headwaters of the Mississippi River, and began paddling.
Both John and Mark grew up canoeing and continued with the hobby throughout their lives, and while they both have canoed through many smaller rivers, they shared the goal of one day traveling down a large portion of the mighty Mississippi.
“We grew up in the Dubuque area, so the Mississippi River has always been an important part of our life,” Mark said. “We’re very connected to it.”
In 2016, Mark and John agreed it was time to embark on their long-awaited Mississippi River canoe trip. The brothers decided to start their adventure at the top of the Mississippi River on Lake Itasca and end in Dubuque.
The two brothers planned the trip out extensively. Instead of one lengthy endeavor, the route on the Mississippi River was split into individual legs.
Each year, Mark and John took a week off to drive to Minnesota and canoe about 120 miles of the river, each time picking up where they left off the previous year.
The first years of the journey proved the most challenging. While the Mississippi River is known for its expansive main channel, the first few hundred miles is little more than a narrow stream.
John said these first few trips down the river included navigating rapids, sawing up trees that had fallen into the channel and portaging around beaver dams.
Every day, the two spent about eight hours canoeing before stopping at a designated camp site, celebrating with a shot of whiskey, fixing up dinner and resting for the night.
“It was the wilderness basically,” John said. “One night, we camped in 80-mile-per-hour winds. A big clump of trees fell right next to our tent.”
Occasionally, the brothers would meet other canoers who had embarked on similar journeys, but for the most part, the two of them were alone, facing the challenges of the river together.
For the entire trip, three different canoes were used. For the first few years, they dispatched a metal canoe that could better handle the bumps and scrapes of rapids.
In the third year, they switched to a lighter canoe in anticipation of a section of the river that required extensive portaging.
Once they reached the wider main channel of the river, the brothers used a 1944 Old Town Canoe refurbished by their father in the 1960s and then refurbished again by Mark specifically for the Mississippi River trip.
While much of the trip was a success, it also came with unexpected challenges.
One year, they ran out of fresh water. They turned to purifying water from the river until one day they spotted cows grazing by the shoreline.
Another year, the canoe overturned in some rapids, leaving John’s sleeping bag soaked and Mark’s sleeping bag, somehow, completely dry.
Despite these setbacks, the two brothers never wavered in their enthusiasm for the trip and the opportunity to experience it together.
“We both love canoeing and camping,” John said. “For me, it was just a great way to spend quality time with my brother.”
Along the way, Mark and John also found support from friends, family and, sometimes, complete strangers. Mark said his four daughters avidly followed the trip, tuning in to livestreamed cameras set up along the river by the Department of Natural Resources to spot their dad carrying a canoe around St. Anthony Falls, the only natural major waterfall on the Mississippi River.
With the trip now completed, both John and Mark said they are far from done canoeing.
Next year, they said, they will take on another river, and while the trip likely won’t be as ambitious as their trek down the Mississippi, they will be together, and that will be enough.
“Next year we’ll do a segment of a different river,” Mark said. “Maybe not something as aggressive as this last one was.”