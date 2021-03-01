Don’t let the local piles of snow fool you: The Dubuque area faces a below-normal threat of spring flooding on the Mississippi River this spring.
“You look out the window and see a huge pile of snow, but that is just not the case in other parts of the upper Mississippi valley,” said Andy Ervin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “There is a lack of snowpack to our northwest and, in some cases, a drought.”
The weather service recently released its latest spring flood outlook, which is based on a number of factors, including amount of snowpack in Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.
“As it stands right now, the outlook (for the Dubuque area) is for a near-normal to a little bit below-normal risk of spring flooding,” Ervin said.
North of Dubuque, drier-than-normal conditions during the late summer and autumn continued into this winter, according to the weather service. While Dubuque has received 55.5 inches of snow this winter, 22 inches more than this time last winter, Minneapolis has received 42.7 inches of snow, about the same as last winter. The Twin Cities also have a current snow depth of 5 inches, compared to 11 in Dubuque. And snow in both locales is beginning to slowly melt, without accompanying rainfall.
In addition, soil moisture levels are lower than normal in areas north of the Dubuque area, suggesting that there will be more soaking into the soil as snow melts and less runoff in the Mississippi River, according to Ervin.
“It’s hard to predict, but everything that I have seen suggests we’re expecting an average year,” said Steve Braun, Grant County emergency management director. “We’re not expecting to have any major issues, but it’s always good for people to be prepared.”
Ervin said the Dubuque area has a 25% to 50% chance of experiencing minor Mississippi River flooding caused by snowmelt.
“But there’s no year that has no threat,” Ervin said. “As rainfall occurs, there’s always a chance of significant flooding on the Mississippi. We can always go into an excessive rainfall pattern.”
Last year, forecasts called for an above-average threat of major Mississippi River flooding, but the area was largely spared.
“Last year, we were really worried and had everything set up (to prepare), and it worked out for us,” said Tom Berger, Dubuque County Emergency Management director. “But we still can’t let our guard down — that’s when we’ll get hit hard with it.”
While the outlook for river flooding is below-normal, the chance of heavy spring rains could lead to storm-related floods in the tri-state area.
“Flash flooding is our concern for the small creeks and tributaries — more so than Mississippi River flooding,” Berger said.