The Parker Project, a proposed resort at the former Galena Marine Hospital in Galena, Ill., has stirred controversy among residents.

 Mike Day

GALENA, Ill. — A major resort project in Galena on Monday night received final approval for an amendment and expansion.

City Council members voted, 5-1, to approve the second reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an amendment to the annexation agreement for the Parker, a planned commercial development located on a property including Galena Marine Hospital.

