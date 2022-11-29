GALENA, Ill. — A major resort project in Galena on Monday night received final approval for an amendment and expansion.
City Council members voted, 5-1, to approve the second reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an amendment to the annexation agreement for the Parker, a planned commercial development located on a property including Galena Marine Hospital.
Council members also voted, 5-1, to approve the first reading and waive the second reading of two ordinances annexing 18.2 additional acres of the Parker development into city limits and amending the city’s zoning map to include that property as a planned unit development.
For all three ordinances, Council Member Pam Bernstein cast the dissenting vote. Council Member Katie Wienen was absent.
No council members spoke about the project or their reasons for casting their votes during the meeting.
The Parker project is spearheaded by developer True North Quality Homes LLC and sister company Bien Vie, which plan to restore the marine hospital and build more than 100 cottages around it, along with a café building, a restaurant and event space, outdoor dining areas, vineyards and walking trails.
Original project plans were approved by the City Council earlier this year and spanned nearly 80 acres. However, council members two weeks ago approved a zoning amendment adding 18 acres on the west side of the property, a new entrance, reworked roadways and expanded walking trails and vineyards.
After Monday’s meeting, Bien Vie President Sandra Lawrence and project architect Jim Baranski said developers now will begin preparing final designs for the next phase of the project. Project documents state that the phase includes complete rehabilitation of the marine hospital, construction of 28 cottages and development of roads, parking spaces and walking trails, along with the planting of five acres of vineyard and construction of the winery.
Lawrence said Parker project officials hope to bring finalized plans for that phase to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals for approval in about three to four months.
“We’re hoping that we go to the zoning committee and get a positive approval to move forward,” she said, later adding, “We’re optimistic that we’ll be able to start building next summer.”
The first phase of the four-phase project involved the planting of about 2,500 grape vines for the vineyard, which took place in June. Each phase must be approved by the city’s zoning board before construction can begin.
City residents have raised numerous concerns about the Parker project, including that it will place increased traffic demands on nearby roads and increase the risk of crashes in an already-dangerous area.
“Safety is a problem at (the intersection of) Fourth Street and U.S. Highway 20. Traffic volume is over capacity,” said Galena resident James Boho at Monday’s meeting. “ … Any additional traffic at the volume of the Parker project will (exacerbate) those issues.”
Lawrence said developers will “continue to listen to and try to address any concerns” raised by residents as the approval process continues.
