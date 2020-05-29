GALENA, Ill. — As additional restrictions in Illinois are expected to lift this week, officials in Galena feel the state needs to be opened more quickly.
On Tuesday, Galena City Council voted to endorse a letter drafted by the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker to ease rules for his Restore Illinois plan and allow Jo Daviess County to loosen COVID-19 restrictions at a quicker pace.
The governor’s current plan seeks to loosen restrictions on businesses over a five-phase period. Part of the plan includes splitting the state into four regions that can independently transition through each phase as long as they meet the required criteria. Every region is currently in phase 2 of the plan, but most of the state is expected to enter phase 3 today.
While the plan provides a framework for when businesses will be able to reopen, many in Jo Daviess County feel the re-opening process will take too long, and many businesses will be forced to close as a result.
“We have heard from several businesses in the area that they are within two to three weeks of being in dire straits,” said Angela DeVere, director of the Galena Chamber of Commerce. “If something doesn’t change soon, these businesses are going to be forced to close.”
The letter written by the chamber makes two requests: further divide the state’s regions into 11 instead of four and reduce the required span of time that must transpire between each phase from 28 days to 14 days.
DeVere said the current layout of regions under the plan is too large, leaving Jo Daviess County in the same region as larger metropolitan cities in the state, which have been more severely impacted by the pandemic. She added that further dividing the regions would help give a more accurate representation of how well the county is handling the coronavirus.
“Jo Daviess County has had a low number of cases,” she said. “We want our region to more accurately reflect.”
DeVere said that reducing the required number of days that must pass between each phase transition will also be essential in opening up the county sooner. She said 14 days would cut the current required waiting period by nearly half while also still giving the state enough days to examine the necessary data to determine if a region can enter into the next phase.
Galena City Council Member Jerry Kieffer said the changes are needed in order to get the county back on its feet.
“Everyone is hurting for money and people want their jobs back,” Kieffer said. “We want to help our businesses to be open sooner.”
DeVere said some business restrictions should be lifted today, but many businesses will still likely struggle while the state mandate remains in place.
“Galena relies on tourism, and one question I keep getting is what can people do now if they come here,” DeVere said. “The further along we proceed through this plan, the more we can do to bring tourists back.”