DARLINGTON, Wis. — A Darlington man accused of trying to kill his girlfriend recently pleaded not guilty to his charges.
Gregory R. Frechette, 42, is charged in Lafayette County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree homicide, strangulation, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. His next court hearing is set for Sept. 22.
Court documents state that Frechette and his girlfriend, whose name has not been released, got into an argument on the night of May 29 at his residence over her previously having sex with another man, though they are in an “open relationship.” When the victim went to call police, Frechette ended up putting her in a headlock for “approximately 45 seconds and towards the end, she began to get lightheaded and could not breathe.”
“(The woman) stated Frechette told her he almost killed his ex-girlfriend ... so he knew how to do it and will do it to her,” according to the documents, which also stated, “(The woman) stated she was so scared that Frechette would kill her that she made her body limp to act dead.”
She then hit him in the groin to get out of the headlock.
Frechette told police that he only put the woman in a headlock to get her to stop hitting him — a claim the woman denied.
Court documents state that, after his arrest, Frechette said during a phone call, “I put her in a (expletive) headlock. Dude, I was going to kill her.”