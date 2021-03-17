- The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra's performance this weekend will feature Aaron Copland’s "Appalachian Spring." A story Tuesday on Page 7A misspelled the composer's last name. The Telegraph Herald regrets the error.
- Randy Klauer, who owns the property at 2370 Rhomberg Ave. in Dubuque, disputed the circumstances of the closure of The Point Cafe as reported in Tuesday's Telegraph Herald. Klauer stated he did not increase the building's rent. An updated version of the story appears on TelegraphHerald.com.