Asbury intersection
The Asbury City Council voted unanimously to install a four-way stop at Asbury and Seippel roads.

 Dave Kettering

ASBURY, Iowa — An Asbury intersection will be converted into a four-way stop following a petition from more than 150 people concerned about motorist safety.

Asbury City Council members this week voted unanimously to make the intersection of Asbury and Seippel roads into a four-way stop. The issue came up for discussion in response to a petition circulated by residents about the intersection’s safety.

