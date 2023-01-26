ASBURY, Iowa — An Asbury intersection will be converted into a four-way stop following a petition from more than 150 people concerned about motorist safety.
Asbury City Council members this week voted unanimously to make the intersection of Asbury and Seippel roads into a four-way stop. The issue came up for discussion in response to a petition circulated by residents about the intersection’s safety.
“(The intersection) was starting to become problematic,” Mayor Jim Adams said following the council meeting. “... This was the quickest, least expensive way to give an immediate benefit.”
Adams said the timeline for when the intersection will change to the four-way stop still is being decided. City staff will have to look into new signage and painting the road, as well as how to communicate the change to motorists.
The intersection currently has flashing stop signs on both sides of Seippel Road, but traffic on Asbury Road does not stop.
“But some people still do a quick stop or not even a complete stop (on Seippel) before they go through that intersection,” Police Chief Tom Henneberry said. “The problem is that they don’t stop long enough.”
Henneberry said a petition recently was circulated by residents of the Forest Hills Estate subdivision who frequently have to drive through the intersection when exiting and entering the subdivision.
The petition, dated Oct. 26, garnered 153 signatures and asked for both short-term and long-term solutions to improve the intersection’s safety. In addition to asking for the intersection to become a four-way stop “as soon as possible,” it also asked that a roundabout be constructed at the intersection in the future.
“Currently, the intersection is extremely dangerous with various blind spots for both the person turning and going straight off Seippel Road,” the petition states. “... To date, there are far too many accidents at the intersection.”
The petition cites a 1994 crash at the nearby intersection of Seippel and Middle roads that resulted in the death of Joel Ostola, 16, and injured two other people.
“We as a community are asking the city to be proactive by improving the safety of the intersection of Seippel Road and Asbury Road (a few blocks away from where Joel’s life ended way too short) and reduce the likelihood of another tragic traffic event that could have been easily prevented,” the petition states.
In 2018 and 2019, city officials considered the possibility of installing a roundabout at that intersection at some future time, but in recent years, other intersections have been the focus of roundabout discussions.
“We have an intersection (Asbury and Hales Mill roads) in Asbury that’s higher on the priority list for a roundabout, and the funding is allocated for that,” Adams said. “Roundabouts cost about $1 million on average. We have a lot of work to do before we know that we want to do it (at the Asbury and Seippel intersection).”
City Council members approved the construction of the Asbury and Hales Mill roads roundabout in August, as well as a roundabout at the intersection of Asbury and Radford roads.
Henneberry said the Asbury and Seippel roads intersection had seven reported crashes last year, a jump from previous years.
Data on the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website shows the intersection had three crashes reported in 2021 and one in 2020. A crash also was reported at the intersection on Saturday, the data shows.
One of the more serious recent crashes at the intersection happened Nov. 27, when Aaron C. Burbach, 38, of Dubuque, was seriously injured after a vehicle hit his motorcycle.
“Two accidents in less than two months is not a good trend,” said Adams, referencing the motorcycle crash and Saturday’s crash.
Henneberry said it is typical to track vehicles going 40 mph or more near the intersection, despite the posted speed limit being 35 mph.
“We’re just trying to improve safety at that intersection,” he said of the four-way stop plans. “This is just a step there. No one wants to stop at more stop signs, and no one wants to interrupt the flow of traffic. But looking at traffic trends, a lot of people are turning onto Seippel, and I think people are slowing anyway to make those turns. Hopefully, this doesn’t interrupt the flow of traffic.”
