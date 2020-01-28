The public is invited to a retirement party for Kathy Kopp, executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber.
The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at the chamber’s office at 275 U.S. Business 151. Refreshments will be served.
Kopp has served in the role for 27 years.
Her final day is Feb. 14. In December, the Platteville Regional Chamber board selected Wayne Wodarz as the new director, and he is beginning to assume his duties this month as part of a transition phase alongside Kopp.
For more information about the retirement event, call 608-348-8888.