Community members gathered at Steeple Square on Wednesday for a panel discussion addressing the state of housing in Dubuque.
A panel consisting of the city’s housing and community development director, a city housing commission member, a developer, a landlord, a real estate agent, a credit union representative and a representative from Catholic Charities discussed a broad range of questions on housing affordability, access to rental housing and homeownership and the barriers to both.
The “Let’s talk about housing” event was the first in a series of community conversations presented by the Telegraph Herald and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
GreenState Credit Union CEO Jeff Disterhoft led off the evening noting that he was impressed with the amount of engagement the event had attracted. More than 100 people attended the event.
“To see this many people excited in a community of this size to talk about housing is remarkable,” he said.
Disterhoft’s remarks focused predominantly on racial inequity, a recurring theme throughout the evening.
“We all have some responsibility for racial inequity,” he said. “The imbalance created over the last 200 years was a systemic effort. And so it’s probably going to take a systemic effort to reverse what has been done.”
The evening largely focused on issues of renting, homeownership and affordability, and quality concerns.
Alex Baum, director of initiatives at Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, discussed the status of Dubuque’s housing stock and its occupants.
Dubuque’s minority communities predominantly are impacted by issues such as low-quality or a lack of housing stock, Baum said. Those communities have grown considerably in recent decades but continue to have lower rates of homeownership and are more likely to be burdened with unaffordable rents.
Baum put particular emphasis on the low rate of Black homeowners in Dubuque, a community that has experienced some of the most significant population growth of the past three decades but whose homeownership rate was 9%.
“The fact that only 9% of the community owns their home is something we should talk about,” Baum said.
He also pointed to the poor living situation of the rapidly expanding local population of Pacific Islanders, who often live in multigenerational housing with low per-capita incomes.
Panelists generally agreed about a need for more and more affordable housing, and greater access for housing choice voucher holders, who face additional barriers to the housing market, including many landlords who refuse to accept federal housing vouchers.
Margie White, a local landlord, pushed back against perceptions of housing choice voucher renters as poor tenants.
“Do I have issues?” she said. “Absolutely. But do I have issues with my regular tenants? Also absolutely.”
White said she favored the inspection process mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and conducted by local housing authorities, which some landlords have cited as part of their refusal to accept housing vouchers.
She did, however, argue that landlords should maintain the freedom to refuse to rent to housing choice voucher tenants. The state of Iowa backs up that choice, barring municipalities from passing any mandate for landlords to rent to voucher holders.
Robin McEnany, a mortgage loan officer with GreenState Credit Union, said banks and lenders could improve homeownership rates by helping educate first-time home buyers on issues of credit.
“At times, somebody needs a little handholding,” McEnany said.
Yindra Dixon, a member of the city’s housing commission, noted that discussion of systemic issues needed to also take on the actors within that system.
“In order for people to get mortgages or to rent apartments, there are other people who are making decisions about that,” Dixon said. “And the system has allowed other people to use other things that are less objective about whether or not people can obtain those things.”
“The system is made up of individuals,” she added.
Her remarks were met with a round of applause.
Lloyd Singletary, a developer who is renovating a vacant Dubuque apartment building, also earned plaudits for voicing concerns about the poor state of rental housing in Dubuque.
Citing his own experience looking for an apartment, Singletary said some landlord have failed to maintain their properties.
“Many of them would never be caught dead in the places they own,” he said.
That, too, earned applause.
