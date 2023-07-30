Police said two people used a crutch to assault a woman in Dubuque, causing injuries that required the woman to receive 20 stitches.
Mose A. Smith, 41, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Friday, and Kimberly D. Gilbert, 41, of Sallisaw, Okla., was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, both on warrants charging willful injury causing serious injury. Smith also was arrested on a warrant charging eluding.
Court documents state that Gilbert and Smith assaulted Sara J. Hines, 40, on Monday at Miller Riverview Park in Dubuque.
A witness told officers Hines had stumbled over from a nearby campsite Monday evening “as if she had been assaulted,” documents state. She then laid down on a picnic table and was approached by a man and a woman, later identified as Smith and Gilbert.
Documents state the woman began hitting Hines with a crutch. Another witness said the woman also pressed a large knife against Hines’ face and that the man also hit Hines with a crutch.
Smith and Gilbert had left the scene by the time officers arrived. Hines was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. She told police that she was assaulted by Smith and Gilbert “with an unknown object,” documents state.
Hines sustained a nasal bone fracture and required about 20 stitches to treat a large gash on her forehead, documents state.
Documents state that an officer later tracked Smith and Gilbert in a vehicle in the area of Dodge and Locust streets. The officer attempted a traffic stop, but Smith continued driving and a pursuit continued until the vehicle pulled over in East Dubuque, Ill.