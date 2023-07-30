Police said two people used a crutch to assault a woman in Dubuque, causing injuries that required the woman to receive 20 stitches.

Mose A. Smith, 41, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Friday, and Kimberly D. Gilbert, 41, of Sallisaw, Okla., was arrested at 1:50 a.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, both on warrants charging willful injury causing serious injury. Smith also was arrested on a warrant charging eluding.

