Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Friday in Dubuque.
Mary J. Chapman, 90, of Dubuque, and Fredrick N. Kammiller, 35, of New Vienna, Iowa, both were taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Kammiller’s vehicle was traveling south on Cedar Cross Road at the intersection with Center Grove Drive at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when Chapman’s northbound vehicle attempted to make a left turn, causing a collision between the two vehicles. A vehicle driven by Molly M. Beecher, 42, of Dubuque, was traveling north on Cedar Cross and collided with Chapman’s vehicle after the initial crash.
Chapman was cited with failure to yield upon making a left turn.