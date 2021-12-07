A Dubuque teen recently was sentenced to two to five years of probation for shooting another teen this summer.
Davon M. Cornwell, 17, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury, interference with official acts while armed with a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Cornwell was arrested for the shooting on Aug. 6. Plea documents state that Cornwell resisted arrest while in possession of a firearm and of marijuana.
Cornwell initially was charged with willful injury causing serious injury but pleaded guilty to the lesser-included charge. A charge of trafficking in stolen weapons also was dismissed as part of a plea deal.
As part of his sentence, Cornwell also must reside at a residential treatment facility for one year or until maximum benefits are reached. If he violates terms of his probation, Cornwell potentially faces a 10-year prison sentence.
The charges stem from a July 26 shooting in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 420 Rhomberg Ave. Cornwell shot Alexander J. Carman, now 18, after “some words were exchanged” between the two, according to police.
Traffic camera footage showed Cornwell leaving an apartment at 532 E. 22nd St. before the shooting and walking toward the area of the shooting, court documents state. The same vehicle that would later take Carman to the hospital pulled into the Hardee’s parking lot, and Cornwell walked toward it.
Traffic camera footage shortly thereafter showed Cornwell was “seen running north across Rhomberg and appears to … turn around and reach his arm back toward the parking lot like he is pointing a gun,” documents state.
Court documents state that Carman was taken by private vehicle to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen, which caused “damage to his stomach lining and spleen.”
Documents state that police found blood on the front passenger seat of the vehicle and a semi-automatic handgun underneath the seat.
Cornwell initially was charged as an adult in relation to the shooting due to an Iowa law that automatically tried 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
Attorneys made arguments in October regarding a reverse waiver that would have allowed Cornwell to be tried in juvenile court.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter denied the waiver due to Cornwell’s involvement in “delinquent acts” since as early as 2012 and the amount of juvenile services he has already been offered.