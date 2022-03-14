A story about an establishment combining a restaurant, sports bar and wine lounge opening in Dyersville, Iowa, was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between March 7 and Sunday:

1.) Dyersville eatery combining restaurant, sports bar, wine lounge to open this week

2.) Massive new cruise ship that will stop in Dubuque now in water

3.) Dubuque Senior principal moving to another district

4.) Dubuque native pens, produces series pilot inspired by life

5.) Dubuque police seek tips on identity theft case

6.) Dubuque man pleads guilty to sex crime against girl

7.) New owners take over 2 longtime Cuba City businesses

8.) Man pleads guilty to sex crime in Dubuque County

9.) Biz Buzz: New Dubuque laundromat in works; dog groomer opens in Holy Cross; country club enjoys updated amenities

10.) No injuries in small garage fire at Dubuque funeral home

Tags

Recommended for you