The City of Dubuque saw an increase in money spent on its employee wages in 2022.
The city spent $46,620,813 on wages for employees last year, to a 5.8% increase 2021.
The larger wage expenditures stem from a combination of increases in pay for city employees and an increase in the total number of city staff.
In 2022, a total of 1,119 people were paid wages by the city, compared to 1,072 in 2021. However, the total number of City of Dubuque employees still falls short of pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers. In 2019, the city paid wages to 1,203 employees.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the city continues to work toward bolstering its city staff back to pre-COVID strength, but the competitiveness of the current labor market has made it difficult to fill vacant positions.
“It’s really a challenging time for certain fields,” Cavanagh said. “We are finally starting to get back to where we would like to be.”
City Manager Mike Van Milligen remained the city’s highest paid employee last year, making $292,645, a 2.8% increase in pay from 2021.
Some employees saw more dramatic increases in pay. Eric Kremer, an employee at the city’s Water & Resource Recovery Center, saw his wages increase from $134,127 in 2021 to $169,986, making him the third highest paid employee in the city.
Van Milligen said the increase in Kremer’s wages is due to overtime pay in 2022.
On the other hand, some employees saw slight decreases in their total wages. City Senior Counsel Barry Lindahl was paid $128,937 last year, down from $140,200 in 2021.
Overall, total wages for all city employees who made more than $50,000 in 2022 increased by 8.4% compared to 2021.
Van Milligen said the recent increases in wages are part of a larger effort to make city staff pay more competitive with other cities and private businesses.
Prior to fiscal year 2021, which started July 1, 2020, annual wage increases hovered around 1.5% to 2.5%. In the midst of the pandemic, City Council members agreed to not increase wages at all for the fiscal year 2021, given uncertainty over expected city revenues.
Since then, city leaders have worked to rebound wages to competitive levels. For fiscal year 2022, a 3% increase was approved for all city employees. For fiscal year 2023, city employee wages were increased 3.25%.
Those wages will increase even more this year after the City Council has approved a 5% to 6% wage increase for all city employees for fiscal year 2024, which starts July 1. The move is expected to cost the city an additional $1.59 million.
Van Milligen said he hopes the added pay can help the city fill vacancies, including 16 unfilled police officer positions and a number of roles in the fire, finance and engineering departments.
The future of city employee wages also likely will be influenced by a pay and classification study the city plans to have completed by the end of the year. The finished study will determine how competitive current city pay is compared to the wider labor market and whether further increases are needed.
“It’s extremely challenging to recruit employees right now,” Van Milligen said. “We are going to make an effort to get all of our positions filled.”