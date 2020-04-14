BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Two people were injured in a rollover crash Sunday in Grant County.
Amber Hardee, of Muscoda, and a child were taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department. The child’s name was not released.
The crash occurred on U.S. 61 south of Boscobel at about 5 p.m. Sunday. The release states that Hardee was southbound but “was not paying attention to the curve in the road and drove onto the shoulder.” The vehicle struck a guardrail and rolled over, coming to rest on the road.
Hardee was cited with operating with a suspended license and failure to maintain control of her vehicle.